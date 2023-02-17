Mahtomedi closed its regular season with a non-conference win over Woodbury, 4-2, on Thursday evening in Woodbury. David Hosfeld punched in two goals, and Carter Haycraft and Jake Hodd-Chlebeck one each, for the Zephyrs,, who are 17-8 with six straight wins. The Zephyrs had a 43-23 edge in shots with Charlie Brandt making 22 saves. Mason Rudin and Joey Moeller connected for Woodbury (11-12-1). Mahtomedi was 7-3 in the Metro East Conference for third place behind St. Thomas Academy and Hill-Murray.

