Mahtomedi cruised to a conference win over Hastings 7-1 on Thursday evening in Hastings. Six Zephyrs found the net: Jake Todd-Chlebeck twice, Noah Mogren, Charlie Drage, David Wolsfeld, Seth Nelson and Gene Wegleinter. Mahtomedi is 14-8 and Hastings 12-9-1. In the Metro East, the top three are Hill-Murray is 7-1, St. Thomas Academy 6-1, and Mahtomedi 7-3.
