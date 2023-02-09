Mahtomedi cruised to a conference win over Hastings 7-1 on Thursday evening in Hastings. Six Zephyrs found the net: Jake Todd-Chlebeck twice, Noah Mogren, Charlie Drage, David Wolsfeld, Seth Nelson and Gene Wegleinter. Mahtomedi is 14-8 and Hastings 12-9-1. In the Metro East, the top three are Hill-Murray is 7-1, St. Thomas Academy 6-1, and Mahtomedi 7-3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.