Mahtomedi (6-2) beat Chisago Lakes 8-2 Friday at St. Croix Rec Center. Scoring for the Zephyrs were Carter Haycraft, Charlie Drage, Jonny Grove, Drage again, Jimmy Egan, Corey Bohmert, Seth Belson and Max Egan. Chisago Lakes is 0-4-1.
