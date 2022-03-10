The Mahtomedi Zephyrs blasted three goals in the second period and went on to defeat Mankato East/Loyola 4-1 in the first round of the state Class A hockey tournament on Wednesday.
The No. 3 seeded Zephyrs (17-11-1) face No. 2 Warroad (25-3-1) in the semifinals on Friday at 11 a.m. at Xcel Energy Center. The other semifinal pits Alexandria (20-6-2) against No.1 seed Hermantown (27-2) at 1 p.m.
After a scoreless and evenly-matched opening period, the Zephyrs took a 1-0 lead when a wide-open Carter Haycraft moved back a step and fired the puck past Mankato goalie Caelin Brueske at 1:10 of the second period. Cole Swanson and Johnny Grove assisted.
Nick Beiersdorf made it 2-0 at 8:04, pouncing on a rebound. Jake Hodd-Chlebeck and Swanson assisted.
After scoring in the early and middle portions of the period, Mahtomedi got another one at the end, with Cav Bruner scoring at 16:52 off a pass from Charlie Drage behind the net. Cory Bohmert also assisted.
“It’s rare to get one early and late in the same period,” noted Zephyr coach Jeff Poechl, adding that the late Bruner goal was “quite a dagger.”
Down 3-0, Mankato averted a shutout as defenseman Aiden Prochaska rifled a power play goal from the circle at 7:18. That was the first goal allowed by goalie Ben Dardis and the Zephyrs in four post-season games.
However, Drage regained a three-goal lead at 12:37 with a close-range shot in a scramble in front of the net, tumbling forward in the process. Bohmert and David Wolsfeld assisted.
Mahtomedi outshot Mankato 8-6, 13-7 and 10-9 in the three periods. Dardis, named to the Star-Tribune all-metro second team Wednesday, made 21 saves.
There were only three penalties in the game, two of them on Mahtomedi.
In the other quarterfinals, Warroad beat Monticello 7-1, Hermantown beat New Prague 5-1 and Alexandria beat Minneapolis 4-1.
