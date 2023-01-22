Cav Bruner delivered the game-winner as Mahtomedi defeated East Ridge 4-3 in overtime at St. Croix Rec Center on Saturday. Bruner, senior defenseman, notched his third goal of the season at 3:53 with the team’s eighth shot in the OT. Also scoring for Mahtomedi were Corey Bohmert, Seth Nelson, and Charlie Drage, who tied the game with 55 seconds left, assisted by Bruner and Nelson. Jack Tauscher scored twice on power plays for the Raptors (8-7).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.