The Mahtomedi boys hockey team has three all-Metro East Conference picks and four honorable mentions after an 18-12-1 season capped by a third-place finish in the state tournament. The Zephyrs were 5-4 in conference.
Named all-conference were senior goalie Ben Dardis, senior defenseman Grant Dardis, and junior forward David Wolsfeld. Getting honorable mentions were junior defenseman Cav Bruner, junior forward Charlie Drage, senior forward Brent Gulenchyn, and junior forward Carter Haycraft.
Team awards went to Ben Dardis (MVP, Warren Strelow Memorial Award), Grant Dardis (unsung hero, hardest worker), Gulenchyn (Ultimate Zephyr), and junior forward Corey Boomert (most improved). Named next year’s captains were Wolsfeld, Drage, and Bruner.
The Zephyrs had nine players with 20 or more points. They were, listed with goals-assists-points: Wolsfeld 22-28-50, Drage 18-26-44, Gulenchyn 16-22-38, Haycraft 15-16-31, Jonny Grove 14-17-31, Bruner 6-20-26, Bohmert 8-17-25, Grant Dardis 5-16-21, and Seth Nelson 6-14-20.
