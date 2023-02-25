Top-seeded and defending champion Mahtomedi won its Section 4 opener over St. Paul Johnson 10-0 on Friday evening at Aldrich Area, Charlie Drage and Seth Nelson need four goals each, and Jonny Grove and Patrick Egan had the other two. The Zephyrs (18-8) limited the Governors (4-15) to five shots. They now face St. Paul Academy (14-11-1) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Aldrich.

