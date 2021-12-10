Boys hockey: Hill-Murray tips Mahtomedi 3-2 in MEC opener

Hill Murray outshot Mahtomedi 58-22 but Zephyr goalie Ben Dardis made 55 saves.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

Hill-Murray edged Mahtomedi 3-2 in the Metro East Conference opener between two state-ranked teams on Thursday evening at Aldrich Arena. The Pioneers (2-2) outshot Mahtomedi 58-22 but Zephyr goalie Ben Dardis made 55 saves. Axel Begley got one past him for a 3-2 lead at 13:21 of the third period, after Cory Bohmert pulled Mahtomedi even at 10:31. The first period ended 0-0 with Dardis stopping 26 shots. Brent Gulenchyn scored for Zephyrs in the second period, while Ben Miller and Brady Ingebritson scored for Hill-Murray.

