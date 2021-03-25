White Bear Lake’s state tournament bid was quashed by Hill-Murray 5-0 on Wednesday evening.
The defending state champion Pioneers outshot the Bears 43-15 and had five players score a goal each: Triston Tabucol, Anthony Madigan, Matthew Fleischhacker (power play), Hunter Laschinger and Axel Begley (power play).
The Bears finished 16-4-1.
Hill-Murray, ranked No. 5, will take an 18-2 record into the state tournament.
This was the fourth straight year the two teams have met in the section finals, with the Pioneers winning three of those.
The big different in this pandemic year was 250 spectators rather than the usual 3,300.
