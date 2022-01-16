Mahtomedi, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, went to overtime with Hill-Murray, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, before losing 3-2 in a Metro East Conference game Saturday evening at St. Croix Rec Center. The Pioneers tied the score with 38 seconds left in regulation on a goal by Brady Ingebritson and won it just 46 seconds into the OT on a goal by Brendan Bonin. Dylan Godbout of HM and Jonny Grove of the Zephyrs each scored in the first period. David Wolsfeld gave Mahtomedi a 3-2 lead on a power play goal at 12:47 of the third period. Hill-Murray outshot the Zephyrs 44-27. Hill-Murray is 6-0 in conference and 11-3 overall. Mahtomedi is 2-3 in conference and 7-7-1 overall.
Boys hockey: Hill-Murray rallies to beat Mahtomedi 3-2 in overtime
