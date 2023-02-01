Mahtomedi lost to conference leader Hill-Murray 2-1 in overtime on Monday evening at Aldrich Arena, five days after losing to the Pioneers 4-2. The OT lasted almost eight minutes before Riley Zupfer got the game-winner at 7:56 for the Pioneers. Each team had a short-handed goal: Caden Sampair for H-M in the first period and Cav Bruner for Mahtomedi 28 seconds into the third. Charlie Brandt of the Zephyrs and Jack Erickson of H-M each made 29 saves. The Pioneers are 7-1 in the Metro East. Mahtomedi is 4-2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.