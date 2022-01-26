Carter Haycraft scored Mahtomedi’s first two goals and added the last one with an empty net as the Zephyrs defeated Tartan 6-1 in the Titans rink Tuesday night. Jonny Grove, Sean Doggett and David Wolsfeld had the other goals for the Zephyrs (9-7-1) and Ben Dardis made 31 saves. Grove and Brent Gulenchyn each supplied two assists. Leo Milan scored for Tartan (8-9-1).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.