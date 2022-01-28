The Hastings Raiders got third period goals by Stephen Reifenberger and Jack Nicklay to overtake Mahtomedi 4-3 on Thursday evening in Hastings. Cory Bohmert, David Wolsfeld and Carter Haycraft notched the goals for Mahtomedi (9-8-1). Logan DeBettignies and Luke Savage had the first two goals for Hastings (16-2-1). Mahtomedi goalie Ben Dardis stopped 29 shots. Hastings goalie Holden Richardson made 17 saves.

