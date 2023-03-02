There’s now not one, but two, high-powered neighborhood hockey entities in White Bear Lake’s way.
The Bears’ usual section Section 4AA finals clash with Hill-Murray won’t happen this year because five-year-old Gentry Academy tumbled the top-seeded Bears 5-1 in the semifinals on Wednesday evening.
The Bears scored 19 seconds after the opening face-off at Aldrich Arena on a shot by Grady Gallatin swooping past the net, but never lit the lamp again with the Stars and goalie Anthony Zolezzi turning away the next 33 shots.
Gentry quickly erased the Bears lead with goals by Reese Shaw at 2:04 and Ryder Betzold at 4:52. The Stars expanded the lead with missives by Max Vonklingraeff and Easton Rooney in the second period and Eli Bailey in the third.
The Stars had an 11-8 record at one point but have won seven straight and will take a 17-8 mark into the finals, in the Bears usual spot against four-time champion Hill-Murray. The Pioneers (13-13-1) beat Woodbury 3-1 in the other semifinal.
Last year, the Stars lost to Hill-Murray 7-2 in the section semifinals. The year before, they were Class 1A state champions, shredding all 19 opponents (including Mahtomedi 7-3 in the section). This is just the fifth year of hockey for the charter school located in Vadnais Heights next door to the Bears’ home rink, TCO Sports Garden, which is also the Stars’ home rink. Last week, the Gentry Academy girls were Class 2A state champions. They were 1A runners-up the year the boy were 1A champs.
White Bear Lake finished 20-6 with the Suburban East Conference championship.
