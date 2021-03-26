Gentry Academy, unbeaten and No. 1 ranked in just their third year of MSHSL competition, is headed for the state Class A tournament after dethroning last year’s champion, Mahtomedi, 7-3 in the Section 4A finals Thursday evening at TCO Sports Garden. 'A private school in Vadnais Heights, Gentry Academy has quickly assembled a powerful hockey program; their girls team is also in the state tournament and seeded first. Nick Sajevic, senior forward from Shoreview, scored three goals for the Stars. Shane Dean, Connor Brown, Andrew Mosley, and Isaiah Norlien also scored. Mahtomedi trailed 7-1 before Adam Johnson and Ryan Berglund scored late in the third period at 15:18 and 15:29. David Wolsfield had the first goal for Mahtomedi, which finished 12-8-1. Mahtomedi’s string of four straight state tournaments ended. The Zephyrs placed first and third the last two years. Eight seniors played their last game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.