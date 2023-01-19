Mahtomedi rallied to force overtime but Eden Prairie turned back the Zephyrs 3-2 on Wednesday evening at the Eagles’ rink. The Eagles (7-8-1) took a 2-0 lead in the second period on goals by Teddy Townsend and Andy Earl (power play). The Zephyrs (10-4) pulled even in the third with goals by Charlie Drage at 4:06, assisted by Corey Bohmert, and Bohmert at 15:07, assisted by Drage and Cal Bruner. Townsend settled the issue at 3:10 of the overtime. Zephyr goalie Charlie Brandt stopped 34 of 37 shots while Eden Prairie’s Isaiah Paulnock saved 28 of 30.

