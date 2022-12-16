White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. High around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.