A high-scoring Eastview team outlasted White Bear Lake 6-4 on Thursday evening at TCO Sports Center. Most of the goals came during power plays as Eastview was 4-for-6 and the Bears 2-for-5 plus a short-handed goal. Charlie Olsen and Tanner Kronberg each scored twice for the Lightning, who are 6-1 and averaging five goals per game. Scoring for the Bears (4-2) were Charlie Olsen (even strength and short-handed), Grady Gallatin (power play) and Nolan Roed (power play). Joe Belisle made three assists. Bear goalie Leo Gabriel had 25 saves on 31 shots and Eastview’s Jay Sharon 29 of 33.
