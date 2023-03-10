Going into the final minute of the state hockey semifinals, Mahtomedi’s Charlie Drage had a couple reasons to feel bad about his play against Hermantown this year.
For one, he was a minus three when the Zephyrs lost to the Hawks 6-3 on Hockey Day Minnesota. More crucially, he missed a great chance to give his team the lead late in the game at Xcel Energy Center on Friday.
He’s forgiven himself now.
The senior forward intercepted a pass, beat a lone defender one on one, and fired a shot from long range that zipped past goalie Dane Calloway’s shoulder with 47.5 seconds left — giving Mahtomedi a 2-1 win and a berth in Saturday’s state championship game.
The No. 3 seeded Zephyrs (22-6) will take on undefeated, top-seeded Warriors (29-0-1) at noon Saturday for the Class A championship.
Mahtomedi will be seeking its second state title. They won in 2020, beating Hermantown in overtime in the finals that year — the only other time they’ve beaten the Hawks in 10 tries.
Drage, who leads a balanced Zephyr offense in scoring, was able to smile while replaying his lost opportunity. “I missed a back door tip on a great pass from Corey (Bohmert),” Drage said. He credited teammate David Wolsfeld for picking him up. Wolsfeld saw Drage slumping in dejection and told him “David, you’re going to get on back.” Wolsfeld added, “Don’t even look at (the Jumbotron),” which was showing the missed shot.
Drage got his head back on straight in time to spot a golden opportunity when Hermantown was working toward the net with the clock dipping under one minute.
“Then I saw that cross ice pass come, read it, and then I saw all four of them go into the zone. There was one (Hermantown player) back deep in the zone. I took my ice and then just fired. It felt so good when it went in.”
He was covered by a back-pedaling Matthew Kauppinen when he launched the shot from outside the circles, right down the middle, right on target.
Hermantown coach Pat Andrews could only tip his hat, noting that Drage had found a space “about six inches wide” between the goalie and the post.
“We didn’t lose because somebody blew an edge, we didn’t lose because somebody was a goat, we didn’t lose off a fluke,” Andrews said. “We lost off a great play … so credit them.”
Andrews said Calloway “played out of his mind; he had some huge saves.”
Mahtomedi had an apparent first-period goal disallowed when replays showed the puck had skirted the mouth of the net without actually crossing the plane. Things happened quickly after that. Dallas Vieau beat Zephyr goalie Charlie Brandt for a goal 30 seconds later, assisted by Kade Kohanski. Just two minutes passed before Jonny Grove punctured the net for Mahtomedi.
That would be all the scoring until Drage’s last-minute heroics. Each team was strong in penalty kill. The Zephyrs did a good job keeping Hermantown shooting from long range and goalie Charlie Brandt held firm.
Coach Jeff Poeschl noted that Drage struggled at the Hockey Day in part because Mahtomedi did not have a skate sharpener on site.
“If you were at the outdoor game, you know Charlie’s got a great shot, but one of his other biggest weapons is his feet, and he lost an edge late in the first period. We had no sharpener, we had no access … so a big reason he was minus three that day was, one of his biggest weapons was gone.”
The Zephyrs went out and got themselves a sharpener after that. Coincidence or not, Drage has scored over 30 points since then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.