Going into the final minute of the state hockey semifinals, Mahtomedi’s Charlie Drage had a couple reasons to feel bad about his play against Hermantown this year. 

For one, he was a minus three when the Zephyrs lost to the Hawks 6-3 on Hockey Day Minnesota. More crucially, he missed a great chance to give his team the lead late in the game at Xcel Energy Center on Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.