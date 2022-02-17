No. 4 ranked Delano notched three goals in the second period and held on to defeat No. 4 Mahtomedi 3-2 in Delano on Tuesday evening.  David Wolsfeld scored for Mahtomedi (11-11-1) in the first period. Delano (17-6), which outshot the Zephyrs 39-19, took a 3-1 lead in the second on a goal by Will Brown and two by Anders Peterson, the first of those short-handed. Mahtomedi’s Carter Haycraft scored at 9:25 of the third.

