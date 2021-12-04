Senior goalie Ben Dardis stopped 40 shots as the Mahtomedi Zephyrs blanked No. 5 ranked East Grand Forks 5-0 on Friday evening. The Zephyrs managed just 19 shots on goal but won handily due to Dardis’ work in the nets and some accurate shooting. David Wolsfeld scored twice and Brent Gulenchyn, Carter Haycraft and Grant Dardis once each. Mahtomedi, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, has a 3-1 record.

