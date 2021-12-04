White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 27F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 27F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.