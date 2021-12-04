Senior goalie Ben Dardis stopped 40 shots as the Mahtomedi Zephyrs blanked No. 5 ranked East Grand Forks 5-0 on Friday evening. The Zephyrs managed just 19 shots on goal but won handily due to Dardis’ work in the nets and some accurate shooting. David Wolsfeld scored twice and Brent Gulenchyn, Carter Haycraft and Grant Dardis once each. Mahtomedi, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, has a 3-1 record.
Latest News
- Boys basketball: Zephyrs lose to Mustangs 66-65, huge rally falls short
- Girls basketball: Mahtomedi nips Woodbury 53-52
- Boys hockey: Dardis, Zephyrs blank DGF 5-0
- Boys hockey: Bears top Duluth East, Mounds View for 2-0 start
- Boys basketball: In opener, Bears tip St. Croix Prep in OT
- Adelaide Landing holiday display back for 2nd year
- The more the merrier
- Viking connection: Axe thrower set for nationals, backed by meadery
Most Popular
Articles
- Attempt to pause Purple Line fails
- Letters to the Editor
- School board conducts interviews, fills board seat
- Lino Lakes COVID-19 testing facility offers saliva PCR and rapid tests
- Centennial High school takes on challenge of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
- When it comes to chainsaw carving, wood matters
- Local pups train to be therapy dogs at Animal Angels
- Community thrift store stocked with treasures
- Lino Lakes Council approves new logo, name for rec center
- Power of Centennial hopes to receive more grant applications going forward
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
Online Poll
How will you celebrate Thanksgiving this year?
Like other aspects of our lives, continuing COVID-19 precautions might alter how we participate in the 2021 holiday season, including Thanksgiving.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.