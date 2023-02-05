Cretin-Derham Hall fended off White Bear Lake 3-2 in a duel for the conference lead on Saturday afternoon at TCO Sports Garden. Aiden Welch scored for the Bears in the first period. The Raiders (15-7-1) took 2-1 lead in the second period on goals by Max Anderson and Jake Fisher (short-handed). Nolan Roed tied it 2-2 with a short-handed goal for the Bears (14-5) at 10:26 of the third period. Fisher quickly regained the lead for CDH with a power play goal at 11:53. Bears goalie Leo Gabriel stopped 31 of 34 shots. CDH’s Marco Cerise stopped 23 of 25. The Raiders are 7-0-1 and the Bears 7-2-0, with Stillwater third at 6-4-0.

