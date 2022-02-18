Jake Hoylo’s rebound goal in overtime settled the issue as Centennial defeated White Bear Lake 4-3 on Thursday evening at TCO Sports Garden.
Hoylo’s goal came just 1:07 into the extra session after Owen Van Tassel created a turnover and got the puck to the net while teammates hustled into position.
That was Hoylo’s second goal, with Van Tassel (power play) and Brody Pass also scoring for the Cougars (17-5-1).
Scoring for the Bears (14-9) were Tyler Bishop, Charlie Olsen, and Nicky O’Brien, who knotted the score 3-3 at 11:53 of the third period. Nolan Roed and Tyler Kotzmacher made two assists each.
The Bears had 28 shots on goal, Centennial 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.