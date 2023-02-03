Mahtomedi absorbed its fourth straight loss St. Thomas Academy stymied the Zephyrs 3-1 on Thursday evening at St. Croix Rec Center in Stillwater. After a scoreless first period, Charlie Drage scored on a power play for the Zephyrs in  the second period. The 1-0 lead stood until the last nine minutes, when Cole Braunshausen, Jordan Tachney, and Tommy Cronin (empty-netter) found the net for the Cadets (16-5). STA goalie Tyler Magozzi stopped 21 of 22 shots. Mahtomedi’s Charlie Brandt stopped 26 of 28. The Zephyrs, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, beat the Cadets 2-1 earlier in the season. The Zephyrs are now 11-8 with consecutive losses to Eden Prairie, Hermantown, Hill-Murray (No. 1 in Class 1A) and St. Thomas Academy (No. 9 in Class 2A).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.