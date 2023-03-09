Cory Bohmert was the dominant offensive threat on Mahtomedi’s football team last fall, but not so on the hockey team this winter. Not until the the Zephyrs’ state tournament opener, that is.
The senior forward delivered three goals in a 6-3 conquest of Alexandria on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. That gives him 11 for the year, tied for fourth-most for Mahtomedi (21-8), which now faces Hermantown (26-2-1) in the Class 2A semifinals Friday.
“He’s been telling us, he’s saving them for when they count,” quipped coach Jeff Poeschl, adding, “For the last month, honestly, Cory has been creating great opportunities, but has been snakebitten.”
The biggest goal of his hat trick came on a rush to just right of the net with 17 seconds left in the second period, tying the score 3-3. The Zephyrs, trailing 3-2, outshot the Cardinals 21-5 in that period but didn’t get any past Cardinal goalie Elijah Rasmussen until then.
“That set us up for the third period. The locker room was pretty hyped between periods,” Bohmert said.
Added Poeschl: “We dominated the period and it would have been really hard to come out of it without any reward.”
That shot did seen to open the floodgates for Zephyrs. They rattled off three highlight reel goals in the third — a dart by Charlie Drage from the left circle at 37 seconds, another from the front of the net by Bohmert after a perfect pass from behind the net (Drage and Sam Harris assisting) at 5:50, and Carter Haycraft’s long, shoulder-high slap shot from outside the right circle that glanced off Rasmussen’s glove into the top shelf at 11:30.
Alexandria (14-13-1), a decided underdog, winning a Section 6A field with no ranked teams, stunned the Zephyrs with three goals in the first eight minutes — by Tyler Klude, Gavin Olson and Leo Kompelien — for a 3-2 lead.
“It was an adrenaline rush for sure,” said Klude. That’s how you want to start a state tournament game, especially as an underdog. And it was nice to put them back on their heels for a while.”
Poeschl, asked what the problem was early on, assessed: “I don’t think I count the number of turnovers we had. And their goals were results of those turnovers. That is not a winning formula for anybody.” And not at all typical for Mahtomedi. “I was wondering who had kidnapped my team, during the first period,” Poeschl said. “But they settle down and played pretty well the rest of the game.”
Mahtomedi outshot the Cardinals 48-18. Zephyr goalie Charlie Brandt and the defenders recovered from the shaky start to blank the Cardinals for the last 42 minutes.
Bohmert had scored the first goal of the game at 2:47. After Alex took a 2-1 lead, they got whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct — over-exuberant celebration — and Seth Nelson delivered a power play goal that knotted the score. Which lasted less than a minute and a half before Komplelien scored.
Poeschl praised Carson Marshall, 6-foot-5 senior defenseman with a calming presence, for helping the Zephyrs “right the ship” after the early trouble. The coach brought Bohmert and Marshall with him to the post-game press conference.
“Carson is a stay-at-home defenseman. He never gets beat. He’s been like that for us all year long,” Poeschl said.
Marshall said, “We just had to ’simple it up,’ and we did.”
Bohmert, who rushed for 2,338 yards and 28 touchdowns in the fall, will play in his second state semifinal game of his senior year, along with Brandt, who was the quarterback. In football, they lost to eventual champion Elk River. In hockey, they’re underdogs in the semifinals again, facing No. 2 seeded Hermantown (26-2-1), to whom they lost 6-3 on Hockey Day Minnesota.
The Zephyrs feel they have a shot at reversing that outcome. “We came away from Hockey Day knowing we can play with them. We are grateful to have another opportunity,” Poeschl said. Bohmert added, “I had a five-minute major in that game and they got two goals (in the third period), so that one’s on me. I won’t let that happen again.”
Hermantown beat Luverne 6-0, top-seeded Warroad beat St. Cloud Cathedral 5-1, and Orono beat Delano 4-1 in the other quarterfinals. On Friday, the Zephyrs and Hermantown will clash at 11 a.m., followed by Warroad (28-0-1) vs. Orono (24-5). The championship game will be held noon Saturday.
Mah 2:47 — Corey Bohmert (David Wolsfeld)
Alex 4:59 — Tyler Klude (Evan Anderson)’
Mah 7:34 — Seth Nelson (power play) (Cav Bruner, Bohmert)
Alex 8:56 — Leo Kompelien (Joe Lamski)
Mah 16:43 — Bohmert (Wolsfeld, Charlie Drage)
Mah 5:40 — Bohmert (Drage, Sam Harris)
Mah 11:30 — Carter Haycraft (Carson Marshall, Nelson)
