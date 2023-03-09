Cory Bohmert was the dominant offensive threat on Mahtomedi’s football team last fall, but not so on the hockey team this winter. Not until the the Zephyrs’ state tournament opener, that is.

The senior forward delivered three goals in a 6-3 conquest of Alexandria on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. That gives him 11 for the year, tied for fourth-most for Mahtomedi (21-8), which now faces Hermantown (26-2-1) in the Class 2A semifinals Friday.

