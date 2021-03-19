Tyler Bishop delivered the over-time game-winner, short-handed, as White Bear Lake fended off Woodbury 4-3 on Thursday evening in the Section 4AA first round.
The No. 2 Seeded Bears had beaten the No. 7 Royals (4-13) twice in conference play, 3-2 and 9-1, and the third match proved to be more like the first one.
The Bears were in penalty kill for a tripping penalty on Max Hamstad when Bishop scored at 6:16 with the team’s first shot of overtime, assisted by Ethan Moerke, after goalie Jackson Kohnen stopped four by Woodbury.
Hamstad had pulled the Bears into a 3-3 tie on a goal with 2:17 left in regulation, assisted by Cade Kodytek.
Hamstad and Moerke scored on power plays in the first and second periods for the Bears. Woodbury had one-goal leads three times on shots by Nicholas Bradley and Joey Mauer twice.
The Bears outshot the Royals 42-22, including 18-3 in the third period, but Royal net minder Kamden Carlson was tough to beat.
The Bears (15-3-1) now face Mounds View (10-8-1), whom they’ve beaten twice, in the semifinals at home Saturday.
