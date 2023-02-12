Brady Borgestad delivered the game-winner as White Bear Lake defeated Stillwater 3-2 in overtime Saturday afternoon at home. The senior forward got his 13th goal of the season 4:28 into the extra session with Blake Eckerle and Michael Delaney assisting. The Bears are 16-5 overall and 9-2 in conference. They will duel Cretin-Derham Hall (7-1-1 in conference) on Tuesday. The Bears took a 2-0 first-period lead with Grady Gallatin and Jack Stanius scoring. Stillwater (13-7, 7-5) rallied as Daniel Roeske found the net in the second period and Ty Tuccitto knotted the score with seven seconds left in the third period. Bear goalie Leo Gabriel stopped 26 of 28 shots and Stillwater’s Tomas Anderson foiled 34 of 37 shots. The Bears split with Stillwater after losing 2-1 in December.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.