Brady Borgestad delivered the game-winner as White Bear Lake defeated Stillwater 3-2 in overtime Saturday afternoon at home. The senior forward got his 13th goal of the season 4:28 into the extra session with Blake Eckerle and Michael Delaney assisting. The Bears are 16-5 overall and 9-2 in conference. They will duel Cretin-Derham Hall (7-1-1 in conference) on Tuesday. The Bears took a 2-0 first-period lead with Grady Gallatin and Jack Stanius scoring. Stillwater (13-7, 7-5) rallied as Daniel Roeske found the net in the second period and Ty Tuccitto knotted the score with seven seconds left in the third period. Bear goalie Leo Gabriel stopped 26 of 28 shots and Stillwater’s Tomas Anderson foiled 34 of 37 shots. The Bears split with Stillwater after losing 2-1 in December.
