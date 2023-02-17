Conference champion White Bear Lake defeated Rosemount 5-1 in the next-to-last game of the regular season on Thursday evening in Rosemount. The Bears (18-5) got first-period goals from Devin Willett, Joe Belisle and Nolan Roed. They made it 4-0 on another Belisle goal in the second period and 5-0 with Michael Delaney scoring in the third. Shots were just about event (29-28 Bears) but Bear goalie Leo Gabriel let just one past him, by Jake Toll on a power play in the third period for the Irish (12-11-1). The Bears will close the regular season Friday night at Blaine.

