Tyler Bishop and Aiden Welch led the attack as White Bear Lake defeated Mounds View 6-1 on Saturday evening at TCO Sports Garden.
The Bears (12-7) outshot the Mustangs (6-13-1) by 50-14.
Welch notched the Bears’ first two goals, and Bishop made it 3-0 with a short-handed goal.
Mounds View’s Wyatt Witham scored with 1.2 seconds left in the second period, but the Bears pulled away in the third. Brady Borgestad found the net at 4:58 and Bishop added late goals at 13:56 and 16:42. Borgestad assisted on three goals.
