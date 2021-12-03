White Bear Lake has found the net 11 times in its first two games, defeating Duluth East 6-3 on Friday, Nov. 26, and Mounds View 5-1 on Thursday, both at home.
The win over Duluth East was capped by two empty-net goals in the last 50 seconds. Charlie Olsen had two goals (one short-handed) and Tyler Kotzmacher, Tyler Bishop, Aiden Welch and Nolan Roed one each. Jackson Kohnen made 22 saves. Cole Christian scored twice for the Greyhounds.
Scoring against Mounds View were Roed, Kotzmacher, Olson (short-handed), Brady Norgestad (power play) and Welch. Olsen and Grady Gallatin each made two assists. Kohnen stopped 24 shots. Mounds View’s Evan Streeter scored the game’s last goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.