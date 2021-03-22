White Bear Lake fended off an upset bid for the second straight game, beating Mounds View 3-2 at home Saturday night, to advance to the Section 4AA championship game. The No. 2 seeded Bears (16-3-1) face No. 1 Hill-Murray (17-2) in the finals at Aldrich Arena on Wednesday, 7 p.m. Aiden Welch, Max Hamstad and Brady Borgestad in the first, second and third periods for the Bears, who led 3-1 until Ryan Collins scored his second goal of the game for Mounds View with 20 seconds left. Mounds View outshot the Bears 24-17. The Bears won their first-round game Thursday in overtime over Woodbury 5-4. They had beaten both teams twice in conference play. The Bears are missing one of their top players, senior Lleyton Roed, who logged nine goals and 13 assists in 14 games after leaving his juniors team to rejoin his high school team. Roed came back too late to be eligible for post-season play.
Boys hockey: Bears tip Mounds View 3-2, face CDH in section finals
