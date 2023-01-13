White Bear Lake notched a 3-0 win over East Ridge, outshooting the Raptors 43-14, at home Thursday evening. Aiden Welch scored for the Bears in the first period and Brady Borgestad pumped in two goals in the second period. Leo Gabriel was in the nets for the shutout. The Bears are 10-2 overall and 5-1 in the Suburban East. East Ridge is 6-6.
