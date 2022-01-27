White Bear Lake fell behind 3-0 but dominated the rest of the game to defeat Irondale 9-3 on Wednesday evening at National Sports Center in Blaine. The Bears (9-6) rattled off 63 shots and gave up 16. Nolan Roed knocked in three goals and assisted two others. Brady Borgestad notched two goals, and Grady Gallatin, Aiden Welch, Charlie Olsen and Tyler Kotzmacher one each. Welch and Nicky O’Brien each made two assists. Sam Diebold, Connor Kvaal and Gavin Bourassa gave Irondale (3-13) the 3-0 lead.

