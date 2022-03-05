White Bear Lake’s bid for a state hockey berth was foiled by No. 2 ranked Hill-Murray on Friday evening as the Pioneers pummeled the Bears 5-0 in the Section 4AA championship game at Aldrich Arena.
The Bears, who reached the finals by defeating Tartan 4-0 and Stillwater 2-1, finished 16-11. They lost to the Pioneers 2-1 in the regular season.
The usual overflow crowd of around 3,000 attended the latest installment of an ancient rivalry. This was the 19th time the Bears and Pioneers have dueled in the finals since 1985 — including the last five in a row, of which H-M has won four. The Pioneers are 14-5 overall in finals against the Bears.
Hill-Murray (23-4-1) is led by two Mr. Hockey finalists — defenseman Leo Gruba, who got the Pioneers on the board just 2:40 after the face-off, and forward Dylan Godbout, who delivered their third goal on a 5-on-3 power play in the second period.
Jack Senden delivered two goals. The other came from Brendan Bonin, son of a Bears’ legend, Brian Bonin, Mr. Hockey in 1992. Pioneer goalie Jack Erickson made 25 saves in the shutout.
