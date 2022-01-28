White Bear Lake scored three goals in the first 2 1/2 minutes and rolled to a 13-0 win over Roseville Area on Thursday evening at Roseville.  Nolan Roed had notched the first two goals for the Bears (10-6) and finished with four. Tyler Kotzmacher notched two goals and four assists. Kyle Gibson and Tyler Bishop netted two goals each, and Grady Gallatin, Aiden Akins and Nicky O’Brien one each. Nicholas Pettman stopped 20 shots by the Raiders (7-8-1) in the shutout. Roed has 15 goals, Bishop 13 and Kotzmacher 10.

