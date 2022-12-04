Joe Belisle delivered the overtime game-winner as White Bear Lake scrambled past Centennial 5-4 after trailing 3-1 Saturday on the Cougars’ ice. Peyton Blair pumped in three goals for Centennial (2-2) and Drake Ramirez had their other goal. Jack Stanius, Nolan Road and Devin Willett had the first three goals for the Bears (3-0). The Cougars were called for tripping in the overtime. Belisle scored 14 seconds into the power play, at 2:25, with assists from Grady Gallatin and Stanius. Those two each made two assists. Austin Petersen had two assists for the Cougars. Bear goalie Leo Gabriel stopped 16 of 20 shots and Centennial’s Gavin Schahn said 31 of 36.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.