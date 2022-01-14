Charlie Olsen delivered the game-winner in overtime after Tyler Bishop tied the score with 10 seconds left as White Bear Lake pulled out a 4-3 win over East Ridge on Thursday evening in Woodbury.
The Bears, down 3-1, got a goal from Nolan Roed at 10:16 of the third period. Bishop knotted the score at 16:50 on a power play, assisted by Nicky O’Brien and Aiden Akins, after a checking penalty on the Raptors with 35 seconds left.
“We drew up a play and found wide-open Tyler Bishop in the high slot,” coach Tim Sager said. “We had a great screen and the goalie didn't see the shot from Tyler.”
Just 39 seconds into the OT, Olsen, a junior forward, got his fifth goal of the season, assisted by Roed.
“The winning goal came on a 2-on-1,” Sager said, “with Nolan Roed making a nice pass to Charlie Olsen ],who finished the play off with a low shot beating the goaltender.”
Tyler Kotzmacher had the first goal for the Bears (6-5), also assisted by Roed. The Bears outshot East Ridge 41-32. Scoring for the Raptors (6-8-1) were Nick Landin (twice) and John Kremer.
“Good effort on behalf of the team, and we found a way to win,” Sager concluded. “We have to stay focused on doing the little things, making strong plays and executing our systems to keep on improving as a team.”
