White Bear Lake rattled the net three times in the first eight minutes and went on to defeat Forest Lake 6-1 at home Thursday evening. Scoring in the first period were Aiden Welch at 3:59, Jack Stanius at 6:27 and Brady Borgestad at 8:12. The Bears (8-2) outshot the Rangers 64-29 in the game. Nolan Roed made it 5-0 with two second-period goals, and Borgestad struck again in the third. Riley Middendorf had the goal for Forest Lake (3-6).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.