White Bear Lake fell behind 2-0 but stormed back to defeat Totino-Grace 5-3, with five players scoring a goal each, on Tuesday evening in Brooklyn Park. The Bears are 6-2 and the Eagles 2-3. Ben Box and Tre Peck gave T-G a 2-0 lead in the first period. Aiden Welch and Devin Willett pulled the Bears even in the first minute of the second period. Peck’s power play goal at 10:33 regained a 3-2 lead for the Eagles. The Bears dominated the third period despite being outshot 11-10. Charlie Olsen, Brady Borgestad and Noah Driscoll found the net to vault the Bears into the lead. Seven players made one assist each. Leo Gabriel made 32 saves.

