On their 57th shot of the game, White Bear Lake finally got one past Blaine’s goaltender and defeated the Bengals 1-0 in overtime to close the regular season on Friday evening.
Nolan Roed got the game-winner, with assists from Grady Gallatin and Aiden Welch, 3:38 into the extra session at Fogarty Arena.
Before that, Blaine senior Caden Bunes turned away 56 shots. Bunes has played only four of Blaine’s 25 games and gave up 20 goals in his first three.
The Bears permitted only 15 shots by Blaine (3-22) with Leo Gabriel in goal for the shutout. It was a clean game with just one penalty on each team.
The Bears take an 18-5 record into Section 4AA starting Wednesday.
