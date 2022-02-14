White Bear Lake lost to No. 1 ranked Cretin-Derham Hall 4-1 on Saturday at Highland Arena. Tyler Kotzmacher had the Bears' goal, in the third period. Zach Sondreal, Attila Lippal, Drew Fischer and Simon Houge scored for the Raiders (21-3). White Bear Lake holds third place among 10 teams in the Suburban East Conference with a 10-3 record, behind CDH (13-0) and Stillwater (12-2).
Latest News
- Centennial High School – Sports Briefs
- Shoreview Press: E-edition, February 15, 2022
- Quad Community Press: E-edition, February 15, 2022
- Gymnastics: Bush, Mathson lead Mahtomedi to Section 4A crown
- Girls hockey: Cougars clip OPC 2-0, advance in section
- Boys hockey: Cougars tie No. 7 Roseau, beat Brainerd on northern trip
- Gymnastics: Bears' Gunderson, Squires earn 4th state trips; team 3rd at section
- Boys hockey: Bears lose to No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall
Most Popular
Articles
- Sign stirs controversy in ‘scenic, tranquil & a little quirky’ village
- Troubled twin development gets thumbs down
- Mahtomedi skier headed for Paralympics
- Couple’s love story gets some help from fate
- More than just a patch
- Climate change impacts mental health
- Project to oust baseball stadium track hazard moves ahead
- Epic Kart Racing launches first official season
- Area business adviser is ‘encyclopedia of knowledge’
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Sign stirs controversy in ‘scenic, tranquil & a little quirky’ village (21)
- School Board approves superintendent contract (3)
- Water Gremlin names new president (1)
- Lots to do outdoors in north metro during winter months (1)
- Boys basketball: Tartan snaps Zephyr win streak (1)
- Responding to your feedback (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.