White Bear Lake lost its regular season finale to Blaine in overtime on Saturday. Alex Hauck had the overtime goal for (13-9-4). Bear goals came from Devin Willett, Olsen, Aiden Welch, Nolan Roed and Joe Belisle. The Bears will take a 14-10 record into Section 4AA. Seeded third, they will open Saturday at home against Tartan at 2:30 p.m.
Boys hockey: Bears lose to Blaine in OT; playoffs next
