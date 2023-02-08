White Bear Lake dominated the puck and defeated East Ridge 3-0 on Tuesday evening at Cottage Grove Ice Arena, outshooting the Raptors 41-16. Scoring were Kevin Laska in the second period and Brady Borgestad and Jack Stanius (empty net) in the third period. Leo Gabriel was in goal for the shutout. The Bears are 15-5 overall and 8-2 in the Suburban East. East Ridge is 10-10-1 and 4-7.

