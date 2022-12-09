White Bear Lake thumped previously unbeaten Roseville Area 8-3 on Thursday evening, sparked by Nolan Roed, who found the net three times —one shorthanded, one on a power play, one even strength. Kyle Gibson and Brady Borgestad knocked in two goals each and Aiden Welch had the other. Joe Belisle and Jack Stanius each made two assists. The Bears (4-1) had a 52-18 advantage in shots against the Raiders (4-1).
