Jack Stanius led with five points as White Bear Lake defeated Woodbury 6-2 at home Thursday evening. The Bears are 12-2 with eight straight wins and ranked No. 10 in Class 2A. Stanius, sophomore forward, scored on a power play in the second period and got the game’s last two goals in the their period, while also assisting on two goals. Also notching goals were Joe Belisle, Charlie Olsen and Nolan Roed. The Bears had a 37-14 shot advantage. Aiden Grossklaus and Brock Alberts scored for Woodbury.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.