White Bear Lake advanced to the finals of the Section 4AA hockey tournament by defeating Stillwater 2-1 on Wednesday evening at Aldrich Arena.
Brady Borgestad scored in the first period and Nolan Roed in the second period for the Bears. Nick Pettman in goal made 37 saves.
The No. 3 seeded Bears (16-10) face No. 1 seed Hill-Murray (22-4) for the championship on Friday, 7 p.m., at Aldrich.
In the regular season, the Bears lost to Stillwater 2-1 and Hill-Murray 3-2.
This will be the fifth straight time the Bears have met Hill-Murray in the finals. The Pioneers won the last two years, and three or the last four.
