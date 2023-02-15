White Bear Lake grabbed the Suburban East Conference championship by defeating Cretin-Derham Hall 4-3 in overtime Tuesday evening, with Aiden Welch delivering three goals, including the game-winner.
“Conference champions. Great win for the team. To go into Cretin’s rink and jump out quick was key in getting the momentum going,” coach Tim Sager reflected about the victory at Charles M. Schultz Highland Arena.
The Bears (17-5 overall) finished 10-2-0 in conference, including an earlier 3-2 loss to the Raiders (15-9-1 overall), who finished 7-2-1 in conference.
The Bears outshot CDH 7-2 in the overtime with Welch puncturing the net at 5:18, during a scramble in front of the net, assisted by Michael Delaney. The Bears are 3-1 in overtimes this season.
Welch, a senior who has 21 goals, got the first two of the game, 23 seconds apart, at 2:49 and 3:22. Collin Scanlan scored for the Raiders at 6:58 and Delaney made it 3-1 with a goal at 7:38.
After the productive first period, the Bears were blanked in the second and third periods and the Raiders pulled even on goals by Jake Fisher in each period.
“Cretin is a quick team that tries to capitalize on neutral ice turnovers,” Sager said. “Our team showed a lot of "Want To" tonight. Grit and determination.”
The SEC title is the Bears first since 2019. Cretin-Derham wont last three championships with the Bears second once and third twice.
In the evenly matched game, the Raiders had a 38-36 edge in shots. Bear goalie Leo Gabriel made 35 saves and CDH’s Leo Miller made 32. Grady Gallatin made two assists for the Bears.
Two non-conference games reman for the Bears, at Rosemount on Thursday and Blaine on Friday.
