Aiden

Aiden Welch, shown here in a previous game, had three of the Bears' four goals against Cretin-Derham Hall.

 Bruce Strand

White Bear Lake grabbed the Suburban East Conference championship by defeating Cretin-Derham Hall 4-3 in overtime Tuesday evening, with Aiden Welch delivering three goals, including the game-winner. 

“Conference champions. Great win for the team. To go into Cretin’s rink and jump out quick was key in getting the momentum going,” coach Tim Sager reflected about the victory at Charles M. Schultz Highland Arena.

