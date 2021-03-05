White Bear Lake stretched its unbeaten streak to 11 games with a 5-0 conquest of Stillwater — the last team to beat them — at home Thursday evening.
The Bears (13-2-1) will host the only other team that’s beaten them, Cretin-Derham Hall (13-1), Saturday evening, with the Suburban East title probably at stake.
Jackson Kohnen made 24 saves as the Bears beat Stillwater (9-4-1) decisively with just a 26-24 edge in shots.
After a scoreless period, Aiden Welch got the first goal, shooting after a spin move in front of the net at 4:34 of the second. Max Hamstad blasted a long slap shot past the goalie at 13:14, and Leyton Roed scored rushing the net 15 seconds later.
Up 3-0, the Bears padded the lead in the third period with goals by Brady Borgestad and Tyler Kotzmacher (power play). Borgestad and Cade Kodytek made two assists each, and Roed, Joey Frattalone and Tanner Domschot one each.
In their first meeting, Stillwater beat the Bears 5-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.