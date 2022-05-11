Mahtomedi won a Metro East triangular Tuesday at Oneka Golf Club with a score of 151, beating St. Thomas Academy and North St. Paul. For the Zephyrs, Jacob Wilson shot 35, Tony Kurn 38, Thomas Meader 30, Carter Irvine 39, Daniel Gabrio 39 and Riley McGrane 40.

