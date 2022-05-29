The Mahtomedi Zephyrs had four of the top eight individuals, including medalist Jacob Wilson, and wrapped up the Metro East Conference championship in the full conference meet Friday.
Wilson, a freshman, shot a two-under-par 71. Zephyr senior Daniel Gabrio placed second with 74, with freshman Thomas Meader tied for fourth with 76 and freshman Riley McGrane tied for sixth with 77.
Mahtomedi totaled 298 strokes, Hastings 313, Hill-Murray 318, Simley 323, St. Thomas Academy 324, Tartan 340, Two Rivers 356, and South St. Paul 378.
The highest non-Zephyrs were Charle Williams of Hastings, third with 75, and Luke Walker of Tartan, tied for fourth with 76.
The Zephyrs won all of their three-team conference meets prior to the conference tournament.
Next for the Zephyrs is Section 4AAA at Bunker Hills on Wednesday and Friday.
