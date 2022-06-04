The Mahtomedi Zephyrs placed second in the Section 4AAA tournament and had two state qualifiers as the tournament concluded Friday at Bunker Hills.
Stillwater shot 623, Mahtomedi 632, White Bear Lake 642, Cretin-Derham Hall 658, Tartan 673 and St. Paul Highland Park 718 for the top six spots, with three other teams not making the cut.
Zephyr senior Daniel Gabrio shot 78-80-158 and freshman Jacob Wilson shot 82-76-158, tying for sixth-best overall score, both advancing to state.
The Zephyrs also had freshman Riley McGrane with 77-82-159, freshman Thomas Meader with 79-82-161 and senior Carter Irvine with 78-84-162.
The state Class 3A meet will be held June 14-15, also at Bunker Hills.
Stillwater had the top three individuals in Tim Fultz with 152, Zeke Roberts 153 and Tyler Coleman 157.
